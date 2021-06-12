BOOM! “If They Don’t Have the Ballots, They Don’t Have the Victory”

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Former Missouri Governor & Combat Veteran Eric Greitens joined The War Room on Friday morning to discuss the Arizona forensic audit.
Greitens, who is running for US Senator from Missouri, wrote a piece on Newsmax urging Americans to pay attention to the Arizona audit.
On Friday, Eric Greitens got straight to the point — If the state of Arizona does not come up with the ballots for Joe Biden they won’t have the victory.
Eric Greitens: Here’s where it all breaks down. Really simple. If they don’t have the ballots in Arizona, they don’t have the victory. If they don’t have the legitimate ballots, they don’t have the victory. And what follows from that is that Arizona then needs to decertify their electors. That’s the direction that this is headed.
Sources
Gateway Pundit Article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/dont-ballots-dont-victory-boom-eric-greitens-sinks-leftist-dreams-states-obvious-loud-war-room/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
NEWSMAX article:
Eric Greitens: The Media Is Ignoring the Arizona Election Audit, But You Shouldn't:
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-biden-arizona-margin/2021/05/15/id/1021521/