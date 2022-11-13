Proof of election fraud, voter fraud in Harris County (Houston) TX. via mail in ballots, etc.
274 views
Mid term elections 2022.Clipped @ 42:05
https://www.brighteon.com/e2d7cb2c-6ef1-4884-b2fe-68a73beb5bbe
Keywords
voter fraudhoustonelection fraudprovisional ballotsmail in ballotsharris countyballot harvestingprovisional votingkhou11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos