Karen Kingston (White Knight) - Reverse Speech 3Sep23

David Oates is a regular returning guest in the Jeff Rense Radio Program -- Like always a very important broadcast with insights and information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on August 29, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
Video - random gap filler.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.