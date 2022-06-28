Rise Up NH Zoom 6/27/22 - Crafting a New Story of Humanity

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This week our community chat covers a variety of topics, mostly centered around how we are choosing to see what is going on in the larger world, and working in a more localized and decentralized manner to create a life more in tune with nature and sanity. Topics include: The Nurse Freedom Network, continued efforts to un-suppress ivermectin, vaccine injuries, how to address those caught in the official narrative, how the COVID psy-op has been created and maintained, heterodox views on climate change, the oncoming food and fuel shortages, logical fallacies, and more.