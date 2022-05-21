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The final war - What has been is what will be - The fall of the new world order
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460 views • May 21, 2022
Posted 27April2020 Rabbi Alon Anava:
With no doubt we are heading towards the redemption. But on the way there will be a force, an evil power that will do anything to stop it…
You need to WAKE UP and recognize who we are dealing with and what is their agenda!
“What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun…” – Kohelet (Ecclesiastes) 1/9
All I am offering is the Truth… The truth that is not so easy to hear… And remember: Truth can only be seen by others with truth within them! He who does not have truth in his heart will always be blind to truth!
Source sheet: https://www.sefaria.org.il/sheets/232818?lang=bi
3750 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He conquered countries, destroyed nations, murdered millions of people all for world domination. His name was Nimrod.
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Avraham
3332 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He enslaved a nation to serve him, locked them in ‘smart’ cities controlled by police forces and applied population control. his name was Pharaoh
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Moshe
2608 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He conquered countries, destroyed nations, murdered millions of people all for world domination. His name was Nebuchadnezzar
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Daniel
2376 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He wanted to destroy the Jewish nation in one day. He wanted world domination, population control and to make sure the elite are in power. His name was Haman
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Mordechai
81 years ago live a sociopath possessed by a demon that wanted to rule and control the world. He conquered countries, destroyed nations and murdered millions of people all for world domination, population control and making darkness rule this world.
His name was hitler
His body was killed but not his ideology
The common denominator of these monsters was:
A New world order! –
Let the strong rule and the weak serve them –
Reducing the population of the world –
Controlling the people for their evil agenda
And most of all, to fight G-d
King Solomon says about the redemption: What has been is what will be
The year 2020, we see the same agenda…
world domination,
population control,
smart cities and digital ghettos…
you are soon to be a number….
What are you going to do???
For more info visit https://www.Atzmut.com
Rabbi Alon Anava, New World Order, World War 3, Nazis, EU, NATO, Corruption,
With no doubt we are heading towards the redemption. But on the way there will be a force, an evil power that will do anything to stop it…
You need to WAKE UP and recognize who we are dealing with and what is their agenda!
“What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun…” – Kohelet (Ecclesiastes) 1/9
All I am offering is the Truth… The truth that is not so easy to hear… And remember: Truth can only be seen by others with truth within them! He who does not have truth in his heart will always be blind to truth!
Source sheet: https://www.sefaria.org.il/sheets/232818?lang=bi
3750 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He conquered countries, destroyed nations, murdered millions of people all for world domination. His name was Nimrod.
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Avraham
3332 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He enslaved a nation to serve him, locked them in ‘smart’ cities controlled by police forces and applied population control. his name was Pharaoh
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Moshe
2608 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He conquered countries, destroyed nations, murdered millions of people all for world domination. His name was Nebuchadnezzar
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Daniel
2376 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He wanted to destroy the Jewish nation in one day. He wanted world domination, population control and to make sure the elite are in power. His name was Haman
When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn’t. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Mordechai
81 years ago live a sociopath possessed by a demon that wanted to rule and control the world. He conquered countries, destroyed nations and murdered millions of people all for world domination, population control and making darkness rule this world.
His name was hitler
His body was killed but not his ideology
The common denominator of these monsters was:
A New world order! –
Let the strong rule and the weak serve them –
Reducing the population of the world –
Controlling the people for their evil agenda
And most of all, to fight G-d
King Solomon says about the redemption: What has been is what will be
The year 2020, we see the same agenda…
world domination,
population control,
smart cities and digital ghettos…
you are soon to be a number….
What are you going to do???
For more info visit https://www.Atzmut.com
Rabbi Alon Anava, New World Order, World War 3, Nazis, EU, NATO, Corruption,
Keywords
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