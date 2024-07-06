BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Closing the Chapter of Germ Theory with Daniel Roytas
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
146 views • 10 months ago


Andrew Kaufman, M.D.


As far as I can tell, allopathic medicine — based on the lies of germ theory — is in its final moments, until it vanishes into irrelevance.


But with Daniel Roytas’ new book, Can You Catch A Cold?, finally out to the masses, it might get there much sooner.


This work of art delves into many unsolved mysteries in the search for the true cause of life-threatening diseases throughout history…


… and provides some of the missing pieces we’ve been after for a long time.


Reviewing more than 200 contagion studies, Roytas leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of unravelling this age-old mystery.


After leafing through some of this new evidence — which has answered many of my remaining questions — I invited Daniel to the Healthy Living Interviews.


We touched on his findings and the path that led to this eye-opening book. We also touched on the nocebo effect and how people get ill through the power of popular opinion, the true meaning of dis-ease, and why modern medicine has it all backward.


If you’re looking to expand your knowledge on terrain-based medicine and more mind-blowing disproofs of germ theory, pick up Daniel’s new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409


Please share this video far and wide!

Keywords
germ theorycoldflutruthnatural medicinedoctorsvirusnew bookm dandrew kaufmannatural immunitydaniel roytasclosing the chapternaturalpathycan you catch a cold
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy