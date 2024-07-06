Closing the Chapter of Germ Theory with Daniel Roytas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As far as I can tell, allopathic medicine — based on the lies of germ theory — is in its final moments, until it vanishes into irrelevance.
But with Daniel Roytas’ new book, Can You Catch A Cold?, finally out to the masses, it might get there much sooner.
This work of art delves into many unsolved mysteries in the search for the true cause of life-threatening diseases throughout history…
… and provides some of the missing pieces we’ve been after for a long time.
Reviewing more than 200 contagion studies, Roytas leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of unravelling this age-old mystery.
After leafing through some of this new evidence — which has answered many of my remaining questions — I invited Daniel to the Healthy Living Interviews.
We touched on his findings and the path that led to this eye-opening book. We also touched on the nocebo effect and how people get ill through the power of popular opinion, the true meaning of dis-ease, and why modern medicine has it all backward.
If you’re looking to expand your knowledge on terrain-based medicine and more mind-blowing disproofs of germ theory, pick up Daniel’s new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409
