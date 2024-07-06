Closing the Chapter of Germ Theory with Daniel Roytas

Andrew Kaufman, M.D.





As far as I can tell, allopathic medicine — based on the lies of germ theory — is in its final moments, until it vanishes into irrelevance.





But with Daniel Roytas’ new book, Can You Catch A Cold?, finally out to the masses, it might get there much sooner.





This work of art delves into many unsolved mysteries in the search for the true cause of life-threatening diseases throughout history…





… and provides some of the missing pieces we’ve been after for a long time.





Reviewing more than 200 contagion studies, Roytas leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of unravelling this age-old mystery.





After leafing through some of this new evidence — which has answered many of my remaining questions — I invited Daniel to the Healthy Living Interviews.





We touched on his findings and the path that led to this eye-opening book. We also touched on the nocebo effect and how people get ill through the power of popular opinion, the true meaning of dis-ease, and why modern medicine has it all backward.





If you're looking to expand your knowledge on terrain-based medicine and more mind-blowing disproofs of germ theory, pick up Daniel's new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409





