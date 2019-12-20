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WOMM 12-20-19 Garbage Humans
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9 views • December 20, 2019
Today's video of garbage humans include a trio of adults abusing an 8 year old girl who was forced to drink from a dirty toilet that lead to her dying from sepsis, a gamer who abused her 14 month old son because he interrupted her Fortnite session, a predator nurse in Pennsylvania who sexually assaulted patients and filmed hundreds of them (including children), a vile pedophile and his den of hell, a Santa cap wearing pedo who thought he was meeting a 14 year old girl for sex, and a wannabe pedo hunter who went a bit too far.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
1. https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/17/girl-8-died-sepsis-beauty-queen-stepmother-made-drink-dirty-toilet-11921729/
2. https://www.thesun.ie/news/4906217/fortnite-gamer-live-streams-herself-biting-and-slapping-baby-on-twitch-because-he-disturbed-her-playing-binge/
3. https://nypost.com/2019/12/19/predator-nurse-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-patients-taking-video-of-hundreds/
4.https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/19/vile-pervert-jailed-forever-raping-child-mobile-home-den-hell-11930637/
5. https://nypost.com/2019/12/18/man-wore-santa-hat-to-meet-14-year-old-girl-for-sex-in-georgia-cops/
6. https://thewashingtonstandard.com/florida-man-arrested-trying-to-barbecue-pedophiles-im-going-to-kill-you-child-molester/
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
1. https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/17/girl-8-died-sepsis-beauty-queen-stepmother-made-drink-dirty-toilet-11921729/
2. https://www.thesun.ie/news/4906217/fortnite-gamer-live-streams-herself-biting-and-slapping-baby-on-twitch-because-he-disturbed-her-playing-binge/
3. https://nypost.com/2019/12/19/predator-nurse-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-patients-taking-video-of-hundreds/
4.https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/19/vile-pervert-jailed-forever-raping-child-mobile-home-den-hell-11930637/
5. https://nypost.com/2019/12/18/man-wore-santa-hat-to-meet-14-year-old-girl-for-sex-in-georgia-cops/
6. https://thewashingtonstandard.com/florida-man-arrested-trying-to-barbecue-pedophiles-im-going-to-kill-you-child-molester/
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