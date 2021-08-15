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Jill Biden Spotted Wearing Medical Boot, Ankle Monitor?
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471 views • August 15, 2021
How many people in your life have you known who have to wear a giant medical boot?
1-2?
Why is it that politicians have recently been getting them a lot?
And why is it they never seem to have any trouble putting any weight on the foot with the boot?
Or why do they sometimes forget which foot is supposed to have the boot?
1-2?
Why is it that politicians have recently been getting them a lot?
And why is it they never seem to have any trouble putting any weight on the foot with the boot?
Or why do they sometimes forget which foot is supposed to have the boot?
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