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Lausanne Covenant, Noahide Laws & Chabad Lubavitch Advance To 1 World Religion
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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57 views • January 13, 2022
In a follow up to last week's Rotten to the Core Wednesday with the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor on The Sons of Liberty Radio, we covered A Common Word and the institution of bringing what is falsely called the "Abrahamic Religions" together, namely Islam, Christianity and Judaism. Only one of those is an actual Abrahamic faith, Christianity. In this episode, we'll expound on that with special guests jakE Klyczek and Ginger Russel. We'll also tie this into the new documentary Enemies Within The Church as we prepare to air the interview with screenwriter Cary Gordon that will air at 6am EST on The Sons of Liberty Radio.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/lausanne-covenant-noahide-laws-chabad-lubavitch-advance-to-1-world-religion-video/

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Keywords
noahide lawsmarxismone world religiontim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylorchabad lubavitchlausanne covenantginger russeljake klyczekenemies within the church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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