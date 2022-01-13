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Lausanne Covenant, Noahide Laws & Chabad Lubavitch Advance To 1 World Religion
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57 views • January 13, 2022
In a follow up to last week's Rotten to the Core Wednesday with the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor on The Sons of Liberty Radio, we covered A Common Word and the institution of bringing what is falsely called the "Abrahamic Religions" together, namely Islam, Christianity and Judaism. Only one of those is an actual Abrahamic faith, Christianity. In this episode, we'll expound on that with special guests jakE Klyczek and Ginger Russel. We'll also tie this into the new documentary Enemies Within The Church as we prepare to air the interview with screenwriter Cary Gordon that will air at 6am EST on The Sons of Liberty Radio.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/lausanne-covenant-noahide-laws-chabad-lubavitch-advance-to-1-world-religion-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/lausanne-covenant-noahide-laws-chabad-lubavitch-advance-to-1-world-religion-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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