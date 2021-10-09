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Warning!!! 6.8 Vanuatu Deep Harmonic Tremor Strikes at 7.3 Quake Epicenter, Kieran Morrissey Explains Deadly Marburg Virus Being Released, Outbreaks in Multiple Countries: 10.09.2021
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2178 views • October 09, 2021
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6.8 Vanuatu Strikes Near 7.3 Vanuatu Quake Location
Written by Terral
October 09, 2021
This 6.8-magnitude earthquake (USGS) struck this morning at 10:58.28 UTC at almost the identical location, and near the same depth, as the 7.3 quake (USGS) that struck last Saturday morning at 06.29:18 UTC. Then, this 5.9 Brazil Quake (USGS) also struck last Saturday at the 589-k depth at 12:52:34 UTC about six and a half hours after the deep 7.3 Vanuatu Quake. While we need more data before drawing definitive conclusions, we appear to be seeing more signs that something major is unfolding before our eyes relating to the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon caused by massive Superplume expansion growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone. The Superplume and our planet are responding to increasing Black Star electromagnetic influences to the point that Earth is losing the ability to maintain equilibrium on the way to passing through a series of catastrophic terraforming events. Terral
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NEW VACCINE COMING? KIERAN MORRISSEY EXPLAINS DANGEROUS MARBURG VIRUS BEING RELEASED
Submitted by Ignace at [email protected]
On October 06, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YUxz5p1FxJkT/
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Multiple Countries | Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Outbreaks: Preparedness and Response - Revised Emergency Appeal: n° MDREBOLA21 (27 September 2021)
Submitted by Terral
https://reliefweb.int/report/guinea/multiple-countries-viral-haemorrhagic-fever-outbreaks-preparedness-and-response
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
6.8 Vanuatu Strikes Near 7.3 Vanuatu Quake Location
Written by Terral
October 09, 2021
This 6.8-magnitude earthquake (USGS) struck this morning at 10:58.28 UTC at almost the identical location, and near the same depth, as the 7.3 quake (USGS) that struck last Saturday morning at 06.29:18 UTC. Then, this 5.9 Brazil Quake (USGS) also struck last Saturday at the 589-k depth at 12:52:34 UTC about six and a half hours after the deep 7.3 Vanuatu Quake. While we need more data before drawing definitive conclusions, we appear to be seeing more signs that something major is unfolding before our eyes relating to the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon caused by massive Superplume expansion growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone. The Superplume and our planet are responding to increasing Black Star electromagnetic influences to the point that Earth is losing the ability to maintain equilibrium on the way to passing through a series of catastrophic terraforming events. Terral
--
NEW VACCINE COMING? KIERAN MORRISSEY EXPLAINS DANGEROUS MARBURG VIRUS BEING RELEASED
Submitted by Ignace at [email protected]
On October 06, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YUxz5p1FxJkT/
--
Multiple Countries | Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Outbreaks: Preparedness and Response - Revised Emergency Appeal: n° MDREBOLA21 (27 September 2021)
Submitted by Terral
https://reliefweb.int/report/guinea/multiple-countries-viral-haemorrhagic-fever-outbreaks-preparedness-and-response
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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