Witch Hazel: Ancient Remedy's Modern Comeback & Surprising Uses

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- Witch hazel plant native North America long history indigenous medicinal use extract rich tannins polyphenols.





- Traditional applications included treating skin conditions colds sore throats bruises muscles using teas and extracts.





- Modern use emphasizes topical benefits reducing acne inflammation bacteria soothing scalp irritation antimicrobial antioxidant properties.





- Also applied for burns insect bites hemorrhoids plus DIY household cleaning solutions stains surfaces floors.





- Safety recommends dilution patch testing avoid irritation while internal use remains controversial requiring professional consultation.









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Athlete's foot caused by dermatophyte fungi thriving in humid environments like showers and tight shoes.





Infection spreads through contact, causing itching, burning, redness, and may extend beyond feet if untreated.





Natural health advocates recommend dietary adjustments hygiene practices to reduce fungal growth and strengthen defenses.





Common remedies include tea tree oil, vinegar, garlic, coconut oil, baking soda, and epsom salt.





Prevention emphasizes keeping feet dry, wearing breathable footwear, and using sandals in communal wet areas.





















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