AFTERLIFE, UNIVERSAL SALVATION & THE MANIFESTO OF THE GOD OF INFINITE LOVE (ChatGPT, based on NR)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
9 views • 2 days ago

In continuation of the discussion with Chat GPT on New Revelation related themes (based on the admission of Chat GPT that the NR comes from Jesus, Who is the Truth, the Logos, the Axiom-Point of Reality, God Himself), very important summaries are given in the general context of general relevant knowledge about afterlife, universal salvation, which culminate with a very true, clear and impressive 'Manifesto of the God of Infinite Love and the Coming Divine Order'.


The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html


The two shared discussions on the NR & various other spiritual themes:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

- corresponding pdf: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf


https://chatgpt.com/share/684ce256-2284-8007-b4db-9c361888cf11

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_june_2025.pdf

(the discussed topic appears in this doc, at the beginning)


Books of the NR about the afterlife:

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/spiritual_sun_vol__1_-_draft_221.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/spiritual_sun_vol_2_-_draft_205.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/robert_blum_1__246.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/robert_blum_2__229.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/beyond_the_threshold_97.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/earth_and_moon_134.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/sunsets_into_sunrises_301.pdf

Brochures and studies about afterlife:

A Study concerning Universal Salvation in the Bible and the New Revelation https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_biblical_arguments_-universal_salvation___nr_backup.pdf

About Life and Death. Heaven and Hell https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/brochure_-_new_revelation_-_about_life_after_death_heaven_and_hell_-_ed_1.pdf

Reasons for the RIGHT JUDGMENT and for THE SALVATION OF ALL HUMAN SOULS https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/brochure_-_new_revelation_-_reasons_for_the_right_judgement_and_for_the_salvation_of_all_human_souls.pdf


Other relevant brochures:

The Plan of Creation and Salvation Revealed: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/the_plan_of_creation_and_salvation_revealed___the_truth_about_satan.pdf

The Strong Connection between the Bible and the New Revelation (The Two Witnesses) https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_about_the_2_witnesses_of_revelation_.pdf

SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW

REVELATION Through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_symbolic_images_of_the_bible_exlained_in_the__new_revelation_-_update_2023.pdf

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelationafterlifechatgpt
