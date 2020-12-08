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Kory MD Testimony Senate Homeland Security: Effective Virus Medication
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29 views • December 08, 2020
Dr. Pierre Kory's testimony at the Senate Homeland Security pleading with government officials to review their hard work on finding existing medical solutions for the Coronavirus. The research was conducted with a dedicated research staff of peer-reviewed specialists medical doctors that seems to be ignored.
Retake from: NewsNow: Fox link: https://youtu.be/Tq8SXOBy-4w
Retake from: NewsNow: Fox link: https://youtu.be/Tq8SXOBy-4w
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