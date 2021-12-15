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THE POWER GRAB IS HAPPENING UNDER OUR NOSES OF OMICRON HYPE!!!
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200 views • December 15, 2021
THE POWER GRAB IS HAPPENING UNDER OUR NOSES OF OMICRON HYPE!!!
The Puppet Dictator Boris is passing laws in Parliament to take everything away from us all under our noses
2022 is our year to rid, kill and erase these Satanic scumbags and agendas but we have to join forces and unite and become our own forces against this tyrannical government.
This is why the MAINSTREAM MEDIA were focused on the scum that are EXTINCTION REBELLION at protests.
Original content found here @DOUBLE DOWN NEWS
https://m.youtube.com/c/DoubleDownNews/videos
The Puppet Dictator Boris is passing laws in Parliament to take everything away from us all under our noses
2022 is our year to rid, kill and erase these Satanic scumbags and agendas but we have to join forces and unite and become our own forces against this tyrannical government.
This is why the MAINSTREAM MEDIA were focused on the scum that are EXTINCTION REBELLION at protests.
Original content found here @DOUBLE DOWN NEWS
https://m.youtube.com/c/DoubleDownNews/videos
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