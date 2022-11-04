Judgment and Restitution - Temple of God (3/7)

God often does things that we don't understand. He may sometimes do
things we like. He may do things that are very confusing. I've seen God
do things which make people very bitter. Have you ever heard people
curse God? I have. You ever heard people blame God for all their
miseries? I have. God gets blamed going and coming. But let me explain
something to you: let's suppose you lived in heaven and God went off and
did something that you didn’t understand what he was doing. Let’s
suppose that what he’s doing is going to take you 5,000 years to
comprehend. What do you do in the meantime? How do you live with God
when he's doing things that you can't quite understand yet?
How do you live with an infinite being who's always right? Some of you
who are married know what I mean when I say this! How do you live with a
God who is always righteous and his ways are beyond our ability to
comprehend? How do you live with a being like that? There’s only one
way, you have to believe by faith that: 1) God is righteous 2) his
motives are pure and 3) all he does is for the benefit of his creatures.
You must maintain a non-negotiable faith in God if you're going to be
able to live with God and be happy. This is why salvation comes by
faith!
