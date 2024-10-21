Israel bombs banks accused of funding Hizb, are Western banks funding genocide legitimate targets?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf visits a branch of the “Good Loan Coop Bank” in Beirut, after the Zionists attacked 10 branches across Lebanon; and asked the question: “If it is acceptable for Western leaders to bomb a bank accused of funding Hizb, is it acceptable to bomb Barclays, Citi Bank and RBC because they openly fund the Zionist regime? Would the attacks on the Twin Towers then be legitimate in targeting financial institutions funding USA wars?” This is the “civilised” logic of Western oligarchy and propaganda outlets.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed 21/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇