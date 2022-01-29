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NIGHT SHADOWS 01282022 -- Evil This Way Quickly Comes. Author Dan Holdings, Larry and Stewart Discuss World Events & The End Of Days
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172 views • January 29, 2022
Special guest Dan Holdings joins Larry and Stewart concerning the many signs and "insider" intel warnings that tell us that the Global Deep State are now ready to launch the final phase of operations to bring down America and bring in their New World Order. More signs are emerging of a new "virus" that may be launched along with a number of false flags in their efforts to bring in more chaos and controls. Be it WW3, economic collapse or staged revolution, it is all designed to bring in martial law and the suspension of our constitution and Bill of Rights along with the new currency and social credits system. Also do not forget a fake "arrival" that is soon to come as part of the STRONG DELUSION and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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