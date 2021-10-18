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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 8// Red Flag Laws
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20 views • October 18, 2021
Red Flag Laws violate the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 14th amendments in the Constitution... So how do Politicians get away with them? In this episode, I tell you how they skirt our rights and why you should be scared of Red Flag Laws!
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month! I us a VPN to hide my traffic from my ISP. I work in Cybersecurity and trust me... your ISP IS Spying on you! I use a Proton VPN Personally and I think you should too. Check them out today at https://go.getproton.me/SHOG
#teambansh @The Rogue Banshee #redflag
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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month! I us a VPN to hide my traffic from my ISP. I work in Cybersecurity and trust me... your ISP IS Spying on you! I use a Proton VPN Personally and I think you should too. Check them out today at https://go.getproton.me/SHOG
#teambansh @The Rogue Banshee #redflag
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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