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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 8// Red Flag Laws
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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20 views • October 18, 2021
Red Flag Laws violate the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 14th amendments in the Constitution... So how do Politicians get away with them? In this episode, I tell you how they skirt our rights and why you should be scared of Red Flag Laws!

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month! I us a VPN to hide my traffic from my ISP. I work in Cybersecurity and trust me... your ISP IS Spying on you! I use a Proton VPN Personally and I think you should too. Check them out today at https://go.getproton.me/SHOG


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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:

Jason Schaller [email protected]

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