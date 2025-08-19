BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Lost Book of Enki Tablet XI
Angelino
Angelino
4 followers
9 views • 1 day ago

Here's a synopsis of the eleventh tablet from Zecharia Sitchin's book.

The spaceport’s land, Tilmun, is declared a neutral zone
It is granted to Ninmah, who is renamed Ninharsag
Marduk gets the Dark Lands, the Enlilites the Olden Lands
Marduk’s grandsons quarrel, Satu murders Asar
Impregnating herself, Asar’s wife Asta bears Horon
In aerial battles over Tilmun, Horon vanquishes Satu
The Enlilites deem it prudent to prepare another spaceport
Enki’s son Dumuzi and Inanna, Enlil’s granddaughter, fall in love
Fearing the consequences, Marduk causes Dumuzi’s death
Seeking his body, Inanna is put to death, then resurrected
Inanna launches a war to seize and punish Marduk
The Enlilites break into his hideaway in the Great Mount
They seal the uppermost chamber to entomb Marduk alive
Marduk’s wife Sarpanit and his son Nabu plead for his life
Ningishzidda, knowing the Mount’s secrets, reaches Marduk
Marduk, his life spared, goes into exile
Enki and Enlil divide the Earth among their other sons

Keywords
lovealiensanunnakianarchygoldenkislave race
