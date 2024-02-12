"Kate Middleton Receives First Covid Vaccine at the Science Museum"

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first coronavirus vaccine.

Kate was photographed being injected by NHS staff at the Science Museum.

The 39-year-old falls within the latest age group to be eligible for a jab.

The duchess is the latest member of the Royal Family to go public with their decision to have the vaccine, after the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

It’s unknown which type of the covid vaccine Kate received.

May 29, 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7l1fRs-IwRs

"A statement from Kensington Palace"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C2NDoYrN-9r/

January 17, 2024

