Princess poisoned by VAXX hospitalized 2-weeks for abdominal surgery

"Kate Middleton Receives First Covid Vaccine at the Science Museum"
The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first coronavirus vaccine.
Kate was photographed being injected by NHS staff at the Science Museum.
The 39-year-old falls within the latest age group to be eligible for a jab.
The duchess is the latest member of the Royal Family to go public with their decision to have the vaccine, after the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.
It’s unknown which type of the covid vaccine Kate received.
#KateMiddleton #DuchessOfCambridge #CovidVaccine
May 29, 2021
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7l1fRs-IwRs
###
"A statement from Kensington Palace"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C2NDoYrN-9r/
January 17, 2024
###
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Theme Song (Full)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.