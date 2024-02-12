Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Princess poisoned by VAXX hospitalized 2-weeks for abdominal surgery
channel image
The Prisoner
8966 Subscribers
Shop now
606 views
Published 21 hours ago

"Kate Middleton Receives First Covid Vaccine at the Science Museum"

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first coronavirus vaccine.

Kate was photographed being injected by NHS staff at the Science Museum.

The 39-year-old falls within the latest age group to be eligible for a jab.

The duchess is the latest member of the Royal Family to go public with their decision to have the vaccine, after the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

It’s unknown which type of the covid vaccine Kate received.

#KateMiddleton #DuchessOfCambridge #CovidVaccine

May 29, 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7l1fRs-IwRs

###

"A statement from Kensington Palace"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C2NDoYrN-9r/

January 17, 2024

###

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Theme Song (Full)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=1nCqRmx3Dnw

Keywords
princesskate middletonduchess of cambridge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket