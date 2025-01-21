BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌟 Harnessing The Power Of Focusing For Self-Awareness 🌿🧘♂️
💡 Focusing isn’t just about improving concentration—it’s about transforming uncertainty into clarity by tuning into your body and emotions. ✨


👩🤝 Ann Weiser Cornell explains how this simple yet powerful practice can enhance your self-awareness and connection to the present moment.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/3bd9a4fk


🌬️ Try it yourself: Pause and direct your awareness to your throat, chest, or stomach. What do you feel?


⚡ Example:

During a podcast conversation, I paused and noticed a slight nervous excitement in my solar plexus. By acknowledging it, I gained clarity and presence—a simple moment of connection with myself.


🌟 Why it matters:

Most of us rush through life without noticing the subtle messages from our body. Tuning in can be a game-changer for self-awareness and emotional intelligence.


💡 Curious about unlocking the power of the mind-body connection? Start by noticing what your body is telling you!


💬 Share your thoughts or experiences below 👇


✨ Learn more about Ann and the practice of focusing by visiting the link in our bio or description. 📎👆

self awarenessmind body connectionfocusing
