From Shackled in Hell to Committing to Christ for Gunshot Survivor Matthew Botsford

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TAKEAWAYS
Matthew was in a coma for 27 days and sustained severe traumatic brain injuries
While in Hell, Matthew didn’t call out to Jesus to save him because he didn’t know Him yet
Matthew’s greatest prayer is that the men who shot him will place their faith in Christ while in prison
Matthew’s wife, Nancy, is releasing a book on April 15 on Kindle called Day in Hell: Trauma to Triumph
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