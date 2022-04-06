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From Shackled in Hell to Committing to Christ for Gunshot Survivor Matthew Botsford
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64 views • April 06, 2022
Twenty-eight year old Matthew Botsford was on a business trip to Atlanta, Georgia, in March of 1992, when he was shot in the head while waiting for a taxi by three intoxicated men carrying 9mm Uzis. Matthew died on the sidewalk as rescue workers tried desperately to revive him. He spent the next 18 hours in Hell, shackled crucifixion-style over a black, bottomless pit. Matthew recounts the harrowing tale of his experience in Hell, his recovery from a fatal gunshot wound, and how both he and his wife, Nancy, found redemption and forgiveness in Jesus Christ. Today, they share their story far and wide in hopes that people will place their faith in Christ and head in the right direction after they take their last breath.


TAKEAWAYS

Matthew was in a coma for 27 days and sustained severe traumatic brain injuries

While in Hell, Matthew didn’t call out to Jesus to save him because he didn’t know Him yet

Matthew’s greatest prayer is that the men who shot him will place their faith in Christ while in prison

Matthew’s wife, Nancy, is releasing a book on April 15 on Kindle called Day in Hell: Trauma to Triumph


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
A Day in Hell Book: https://amzn.to/3KnDo7w
Hell is Real Interview: https://vimeo.com/23882051

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Instagram: https://bit.ly/36LjkxC

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Keywords
americagodjesus christhellchurchprisonpastorslake of firedivine interventiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showmatthew botsfordtraumatic brain injuries
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy