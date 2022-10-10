Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRS, is not constitutional, or legal, by Supreme courts ruling-Corporate lower courts IGNORE this
286 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


October 8, 2022


And how do the lower courts ignore this adjudicated fact? They are criminals. All courts are privately owned for profit corporations who kiss the BAR of London's ass and rob us of our assets, rights and children.


Income from labor, is not taxable! IRS can not present the law in court! . Aaron Russo exposed it, as well as the current SCAM of the Rockefeller's, he was dead shortly after. May you all be blessed with the wisdom to know your rights and the courage to defend them in the face of tyranny.

Source 1: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/

Source 2: Darek22: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M727S9hhDgmS/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bGBV0gaBGkR/

Keywords
irscriminalsprofitstheftfinancecorporateconstitutionalwageslower courtssupreme courtsignoring the law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket