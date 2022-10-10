IRS, is not constitutional, or legal, by Supreme courts ruling-Corporate lower courts IGNORE this

Jim Crenshaw





October 8, 2022





And how do the lower courts ignore this adjudicated fact? They are criminals. All courts are privately owned for profit corporations who kiss the BAR of London's ass and rob us of our assets, rights and children.





Income from labor, is not taxable! IRS can not present the law in court! . Aaron Russo exposed it, as well as the current SCAM of the Rockefeller's, he was dead shortly after. May you all be blessed with the wisdom to know your rights and the courage to defend them in the face of tyranny.

Source 1: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/

Source 2: Darek22: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M727S9hhDgmS/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bGBV0gaBGkR/