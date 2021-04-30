Bio-Barcodes: GMO Spores Hidden in Food to Track Supply Chain

The vax did not hit sufficient numbers for whatever plan they have, so now there is a company working on GMO bacteria that have DNA that acts as a barcode, which will be sprayed on fresh food products that are not cooked. They claim these bacteria will allow the food to be tracked through distribution, AFTER YOU EAT IT, and WHILE it is in your gut - They claim they can track it WHILE you are digesting it, and then they can track it through the sewers after you have pooped it and flushed.



The trolls said 5G was totally benign, and that there is no way it could interface with your body, and now we have a company making GMO bacteria that interface with a 5G type signal via their DNA acting as an antenna. How else could it work?



According to Charlie Ward and his club..5G will not hurt you....that is The Plan