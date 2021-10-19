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"ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΟΝΙΑΔΕΣ ΣΕ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΑ... 💥 ΣΚΟΡΠΑΝΕ ΤΟ ΘΑΝΑΤΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ..."
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192 views • October 19, 2021
OXI ΣΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ..... ΜΕΧΡΙ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ _ ΠΩΣ ΘΑ ΣΩΘΟΥΝ ΖΩΕΣ
"Η ΧΟΡΗΓΗΣΗ ΙΝΤΕΡΦΕΡΟΝΗΣ Γ ΘΑ ΣΩΣΕΙ ΖΩΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΜΕΘ" 28:39 28:39 ...ΔΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟ 53:45
Ο Κλινικός Διατροφολόγος Ανοσσλόγος Αντώνης Πουλτουρτζίδης σε μια εφ' ολης της ύλης συζήτηση στην Εύα Μαυρογένη στην ERTOPEN.COM
"Η ΧΟΡΗΓΗΣΗ ΙΝΤΕΡΦΕΡΟΝΗΣ Γ ΘΑ ΣΩΣΕΙ ΖΩΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΜΕΘ" 28:39 28:39 ...ΔΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟ 53:45
Ο Κλινικός Διατροφολόγος Ανοσσλόγος Αντώνης Πουλτουρτζίδης σε μια εφ' ολης της ύλης συζήτηση στην Εύα Μαυρογένη στην ERTOPEN.COM
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