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Will: Experimental Covid Shot Equals Permanent Heart/Lung Damage [16.07.2021]
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152 views • July 16, 2021
- And the Swab Test Is the 'Vaccination'...
The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
What's in the Covid Swab Test will Shock You - It's Alive and willing to Kill You
Source: July 16, 2021
Dr. Charles Hoffe: MRNA Vaccines ‘Will Kill Most People’ Through Heart Failure & 62% Already Have Microscopic Blood Clots
https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/
wil paranormal
43561 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NvcHP5l8bmaf/
The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
What's in the Covid Swab Test will Shock You - It's Alive and willing to Kill You
Source: July 16, 2021
Dr. Charles Hoffe: MRNA Vaccines ‘Will Kill Most People’ Through Heart Failure & 62% Already Have Microscopic Blood Clots
https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/
wil paranormal
43561 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NvcHP5l8bmaf/
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