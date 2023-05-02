French Protests - All we Need is Them to Shoot a Single Person

Plazma





May 1, 2023





As soon as they do...its on.

The martyr we will make. Its fiery...but peaceful. They bring bats and gas...you bring bats and gas. Fair trade.

Correct about the paint bombs CIVNIC btw...flour and water works too...but its food.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/89pym90nIbuP/