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Bill Gates Coronavirus Patents! 03/20/2020
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163 views • March 22, 2020
Bill Gates Coronavirus Patents!
Coronavirus and Bill Gates - unanswered questions / From Germany:
https://www.kla.tv/15865
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & Others Predicted Up To 65 Million Deaths Via Coronavirus – In Simulation Ran 3 Months Ago!
https://www.infowars.com/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-others-predicted-up-to-65-million-deaths-via-coronavirus-in-simulation-ran-3-months-ago/
Alex Jones - Bill Gates Admits To Depopulation Plan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-ZDDlwcKds
Truth Central: https://www.facebook.com/truthcentralinpennhills/
#TiananmenSquareMassacre
#Coronavirus
#BeijingChina
#WuhanChina
Coronavirus and Bill Gates - unanswered questions / From Germany:
https://www.kla.tv/15865
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & Others Predicted Up To 65 Million Deaths Via Coronavirus – In Simulation Ran 3 Months Ago!
https://www.infowars.com/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-others-predicted-up-to-65-million-deaths-via-coronavirus-in-simulation-ran-3-months-ago/
Alex Jones - Bill Gates Admits To Depopulation Plan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-ZDDlwcKds
Truth Central: https://www.facebook.com/truthcentralinpennhills/
#TiananmenSquareMassacre
#Coronavirus
#BeijingChina
#WuhanChina
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