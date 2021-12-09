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IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays #1 with Your Favorite Psychic, Maureen Keefe
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20 views • December 09, 2021
"IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays" are an opportunity to ask your favorite Professional Psychic, Maureen Keefe, what it is like to be a professional psychic, Psychic Reading How-to's, questions about psychic abilities & gaining mastery of your clairs, etc.
I will be livestreaming on YouTube & Facebook on Tuesday's 5pm MDT
*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.
*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.
To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.com
https://www.maureenkeefe.com/
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
02:01 Notable Experiences
06:04 Muscle Testing
23:09 Self-soothe and Self-regulate
24:25 Vagus Nerve Exercise
30:42 Empath Out of Balance
31:22 Empath's are Spiritual Warrior
32:14 Secret Mission
38:05 Fastest way to expand Psychic Abilities
Mentioned in this video:
The Psychic Workbook
by Karen Fox
Della (McGee) Webb
http://innerpeacemovementstudio.com/
https://dellamcgee.com/
Dorian Light
https://www.dorianlight.com/private-sessions
Tina M Mulryan
https://www.facebook.com/tina.mulryan29 (D.M. here there)
#Healing #Meditation #Trauma #Transformation #Guidance #Psychic #Retreat #Thrive #IMU #Intuition #Intuitionmatters #IMU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Burw3c-OuwA
I will be livestreaming on YouTube & Facebook on Tuesday's 5pm MDT
*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.
*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.
To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.com
https://www.maureenkeefe.com/
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
02:01 Notable Experiences
06:04 Muscle Testing
23:09 Self-soothe and Self-regulate
24:25 Vagus Nerve Exercise
30:42 Empath Out of Balance
31:22 Empath's are Spiritual Warrior
32:14 Secret Mission
38:05 Fastest way to expand Psychic Abilities
Mentioned in this video:
The Psychic Workbook
by Karen Fox
Della (McGee) Webb
http://innerpeacemovementstudio.com/
https://dellamcgee.com/
Dorian Light
https://www.dorianlight.com/private-sessions
Tina M Mulryan
https://www.facebook.com/tina.mulryan29 (D.M. here there)
#Healing #Meditation #Trauma #Transformation #Guidance #Psychic #Retreat #Thrive #IMU #Intuition #Intuitionmatters #IMU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Burw3c-OuwA
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