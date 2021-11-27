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Empty Planet Preparing for the Global Population Decline
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72 views • November 27, 2021
This video explains how women around the world want to be educated, and one they do, want more freedom of choice over their lives. Which then leads to women in the workforce and smaller families. These authors argue that most nations are not even replacing themselves any more. So, when agriculture was the main industry, people raised their own work force. But, now most families are not even large enough to replace the existing population and many couples are choosing not even to have children. Especially as they see the kind of world that's emerging.
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