What does God expect from Christians? First, the Lord wants you to share the Gospel with everyone you meet. Most believers in Christ pray for the sick but they balk at the idea of casting out demons in a modern society, nevertheless, a large part of Jesus’ ministry was dedicated to casting out evil spirits.

Secondly, God sets up divine appointments for you every day; it’s just a matter of recognizing them for what they are and acting upon them. It requires courage on your part, but are you willing to be bold for the Lord?

Thirdly, Jesus did not die on the cross so you could live an unholy life. You cannot expect to live in sin and also exercise power and authority in the spirit realm. Humanity doesn’t have a lot of respect for hypocrites and it is the same with Satan and his demons. Fourthly, God limits Himself and proves His love and righteousness in using the imperfections of humanity, who choose to respond to His love through their own free will.

Satan doesn’t operate that way; instead, he uses coercion to achieve his goals. This message is an uplifting practical example of what the daily Christian life should be like and how to use your time on earth wisely.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1496.pdf

RLJ-1496 -- MAY 17, 2015

