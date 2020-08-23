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ACT S447 AND CURRENT AFFAIRS
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22 views • August 23, 2020
We discuss s447 and current issues related to Poland
SUPPORT OUR GUESTS!
EDWARD:
https://twitter.com/polish_truth
https://www.facebook.com/justiceforpoland.?_fb_noscript=1
https://www.patreon.com/silentheroes
PAUL:
https://twitter.com/nowylist
https://slavosphere.pinecast.co/
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the short term:
I interview intriguing guests!
Create original commentary on pressing matters.
I focus on culture, history, economics, evolution and much more!
For the long term I hope to build an independent media empire!
Suggestions, requests for content collaboration, sponsors or volunteers get in touch via email at [email protected]
Please consider donating as I want to quit my day job and work full time on HUSSAR!
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
#POLAND
#s447
SUPPORT OUR GUESTS!
EDWARD:
https://twitter.com/polish_truth
https://www.facebook.com/justiceforpoland.?_fb_noscript=1
https://www.patreon.com/silentheroes
PAUL:
https://twitter.com/nowylist
https://slavosphere.pinecast.co/
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the short term:
I interview intriguing guests!
Create original commentary on pressing matters.
I focus on culture, history, economics, evolution and much more!
For the long term I hope to build an independent media empire!
Suggestions, requests for content collaboration, sponsors or volunteers get in touch via email at [email protected]
Please consider donating as I want to quit my day job and work full time on HUSSAR!
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
#POLAND
#s447
Keywords
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