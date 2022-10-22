Create New Account
Pima County Arizona Border Wall Update
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a month ago |

Butterfly 🦋 with Veterans On Patrol gives the latest updates along the border wall in Sasabe, Arizona where Biden's Border Patrol & Fish & Wildlife allow the Mexican cartel to freely smuggle children & drugs through the holes in the wall, yet they harass Americans trying to clean up trash & provide the trafficked children with Bibles & safety.

