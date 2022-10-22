Pima County Arizona Border Wall Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Butterfly 🦋 with Veterans On Patrol gives the latest updates along the border wall in Sasabe, Arizona where Biden's Border Patrol & Fish & Wildlife allow the Mexican cartel to freely smuggle children & drugs through the holes in the wall, yet they harass Americans trying to clean up trash & provide the trafficked children with Bibles & safety.
Watch "Butterfly" on YouTube
https://youtube.com/user/luvzbutterflyz
To Volunteer or DonateEmail [email protected] or Text 5092634612******Blessings Help Keep Me Online & In Your FeedsVenmo @beautifulhorizons