🎵 Yippie-yi-ay, Yippie-yi-oh
wolfburg
wolfburg
13 views • 1 day ago

(Tempo: Fast, driving 4/4 gallop) (Style: Deep baritone vocals, minor key, echo-heavy surf guitar) The Phantom Harvest (Verse 1) An old man sat upon a fence beside a dusty road Beneath a sky of iron gray where bitter winds had blowed When all at once a thunder rolled across the canyon floor And he saw a sight he’d never seen in eighty years or more. (Verse 2) A herd of midnight stallions came a-tearing through the pass Their hooves were made of jagged flint, they didn’t touch the grass Their eyes were coals of crimson fire, their breath a freezing mist They were headed for a hollow bridge that didn't quite exist. (Chorus) Yippie-yi-ay, Yippie-yi-oh The harvest of the damned. (Verse 3) The riders were but skeletons in rags of faded blue With rusted spurs and silver stars that let the light shine through They didn't carry ropes or guns, they carried heavy chains To catch the souls of wicked men who wander on the plains. (Verse 4) One rider turned his skull-white face and called the old man’s name "The sun is sinking in the west, and you must join the game! For if you don't change your wicked ways and leave your sins behind You'll ride with us across the stars, forever out of time!" (Chorus) Yippie-yi-ay, Yippie-yi-oh The harvest of the damned. (Outro) The harvest of the damned... (Guitar fades with a lonely whistle) The damned...

