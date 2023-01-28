Create New Account
NTC 5D-15 thermistor | Antminer Repair Parts
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
This is a negative temperature coefficient resistor whose resistance decreases with the increase of ambient temperature. This thermistor is made by forming two or four metal oxides of iron, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper and sintering at high temperatures (1200℃~1500℃).Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=358

#NTC #thermistor #Antminer #Repair #5D-15

