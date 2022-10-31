Create New Account
BOMBSHELL!! AUDIO OF MAN REMOTE VIEWING MARK OF THE BEAST(COVID VAX AIDS) IN 1998 ON ART BELL COAST TO COAST AM!EXACTLY WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW!
TheAmericanPatriot1776
Published 22 days ago

Link to audio of coast to Coast AM David Dames remote viewing Mark of the beast!! says it will be disguised as aids vaccine but essentially gives you AIDS! Also important news of the day!

https://goodpods.com/episodes/1561887

Starts at the 44:00 min mark

speaks more about mark at 58 min 


Keywords
abortionwarleftaidsmark of the beastrightukraineagenda 2030roe vs wadeelon musknuclear warvaccine damagecovid 19

