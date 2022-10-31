BOMBSHELL!! AUDIO OF MAN REMOTE VIEWING MARK OF THE BEAST(COVID VAX AIDS) IN 1998 ON ART BELL COAST TO COAST AM!EXACTLY WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW!

Link to audio of coast to Coast AM David Dames remote viewing Mark of the beast!! says it will be disguised as aids vaccine but essentially gives you AIDS! Also important news of the day!
https://goodpods.com/episodes/1561887
Starts at the 44:00 min mark
speaks more about mark at 58 min
