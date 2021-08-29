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What do you make of this.
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222 views • August 29, 2021
What do you make of this. This is the proof the systems world wide have not properly legislated the claim in the correct manner. As they want authority right now to force this poisonous vaccine the public policy was fastest way to enforce this Nazi policy, not having Lawful Authority and pushing this through the public system as public policy for there corporate employees as it is not positive Law. This is Soylent Green a Corporate COUP-OF-THE-WORLD-USING-THE-GNOSTIC-LANGUAGE-OF-LUCIFER. Now-go-to-the-cemetery-and-look-all-the-names-are-written-in-ACRONYM-as-a-offering-to-LUCIFER-THINK? BEING-DOG-LATIN-A-DEBASED-TRAP-IN-MY-OPINION-CAN-U-READ-THE-SIGN.
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