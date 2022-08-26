Listen to What God Really Promised For Us

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d 9 And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.





10 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.





11 If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent?





12 Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion?





13 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him? Luke 11:9-13