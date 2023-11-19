Create New Account
The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (1 of 12)
CuresWanted
Published 13 hours ago

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.

VOLUME 1

Section 1: Introducing Dr Richard Schulze

Section 2: Dr Schulze's Program for Incurable Diseases

Section 3: A Littel Girl Getting Cured of a Brain Tumor

Section 4: Why People are Not Getting Well on Herbs

Section 5: Cleansing the Colon

Section 6: Cleansing the Liver

Section 7: Cleansing the Skin

Section 8: Cleaning the Kidneys

Section 9: The Food Program


www.herbdoc.com

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3


https://www.bitchute.com/video/KIBJAyiAIK3c/

