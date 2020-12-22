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“Big News Coming Out Of Pennsylvania”- Trump Tweets: “Very Big Illegal Ballot Drop”
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3271 views • December 22, 2020
In key swing states President trump was ahead by margins that would statistically be next to impossible for Joe Biden to overcome. Around the same time, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and other states, stopped counting claiming they would continue the next day. This is in and of itself an irregularity. But we woke up the next day to find out that they did not stop counting during the wee hours of the morning, and in fact, out of nowhere, we saw a similar pattern in all these states where all of a sudden, Biden had overcome a deficit that again, has been reported as statistically impossible to overcome. There is some breaking news regarding Pennsylvania.
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