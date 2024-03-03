Genocide in Gaza through the eyes of Israeli soldiers The Listening Post (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
For months, Israeli soldiers in Gaza have been documenting their own war crimes against Palestinians and sharing them on social media.
The Listening Post collected and reviewed hundreds of items. We asked three experts on human rights and torture to examine the material.
Feature contributors:
Basil Farraj - Assistant Professor, Birzeit University
Lisa Hajjar - Professor of Sociology, UC Santa Barbara
Sarah Leah Whitson - Executive Director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN)
Producers: Tariq Nafi and Elettra Scrivo
With thanks to: B.M., Younis Tiwari and Tali Shapiro
