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Silent War Ep. 6190: Darth Schwab's NWO Food Shortages, Ukraine Biowar With Drones!?
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270 views • April 02, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
House GOP Investigating Twitter And Facebook For Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story.
Biden Admin To End Title 42 Immigration Policy, CBP Source Fears "Emergency" At Border.
School Nurse Suspended For Revealing Connecticut Public School Was Secretly Giving Children Puberty Blockers Behind Their Parents’ Backs.
Italy Ends Covid-19 State of Emergency After Two Years of Authoritarian Rule.
Inspector General Says Post Office Used iCOP Surveillance Program to Illegally Spy on Social Media Users.
New Russian Claims: Kiev Wanted to Use Drones to Deliver Bioweapons to Donbass.
WEF’s Klaus Schwab Warns “Global Energy Systems, Food Systems and Supply Chains will Be Deeply Affected”.
The Ukraine ‘aid’ bill that’s actually a license to kill and defraud
All of this, and more.
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BTC: 3B1FFT2sU2Z391aV6SF1eGabGpgasM2DxT
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House GOP Investigating Twitter And Facebook For Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story.
Biden Admin To End Title 42 Immigration Policy, CBP Source Fears "Emergency" At Border.
School Nurse Suspended For Revealing Connecticut Public School Was Secretly Giving Children Puberty Blockers Behind Their Parents’ Backs.
Italy Ends Covid-19 State of Emergency After Two Years of Authoritarian Rule.
Inspector General Says Post Office Used iCOP Surveillance Program to Illegally Spy on Social Media Users.
New Russian Claims: Kiev Wanted to Use Drones to Deliver Bioweapons to Donbass.
WEF’s Klaus Schwab Warns “Global Energy Systems, Food Systems and Supply Chains will Be Deeply Affected”.
The Ukraine ‘aid’ bill that’s actually a license to kill and defraud
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating Bitcoin:
BTC: 3B1FFT2sU2Z391aV6SF1eGabGpgasM2DxT
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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