Freedom Under Natural Law (FUNL 5) Conference Discussion with The Organizers

Leslie Powers, Will Keller, Chris Jantzen and myself go over some of the brief history of FUNL, information regarding the 5th conference happening this weekend (Feb 21st), and share a bit about our individual presentations...





The event is free on several platforms that we will livestream to. all links and info about it all is on our website: https://freedomundernaturallaw.com

There's many interviews on our youtube channel from all of this year's presenters, as well as all the past conferences. https://www.youtube.com/@FreedomUnderNaturalLaw





We got an awesome lineup that will surely spark some inspiration to kindle new motivation through art, music and creative presentations.