Bristol Myers Squibb denies exemptions, WTPUSA co-founders Brian Festa & Dawn Jolly | Ep. 1

We The Patriots USA announces a major federal lawsuit filed by employees against Bristol Myers Squibb, after employees were denied exemptions. Former PGA TOUR broadcaster Teryn Gregson debuts her new podcast "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson," inviting We The Patriots USA co-founders Brian Festa and Dawn Jolly to tell their stories about their families' shot injuries, time in the military and why they formed this freedom-defending non-profit. Also learn how you can help get involved in this fight.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 6c5ecdedb7674bac
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.