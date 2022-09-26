Bristol Myers Squibb denies exemptions, WTPUSA co-founders Brian Festa & Dawn Jolly | Ep. 1

We The Patriots USA announces a major federal lawsuit filed by employees against Bristol Myers Squibb, after employees were denied exemptions. Former PGA TOUR broadcaster Teryn Gregson debuts her new podcast "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson," inviting We The Patriots USA co-founders Brian Festa and Dawn Jolly to tell their stories about their families' shot injuries, time in the military and why they formed this freedom-defending non-profit. Also learn how you can help get involved in this fight.













