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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! God Wants To Speak To You About That Abortion
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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1 view • July 24, 2023

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Ladies as statistics show 25% of you watching today have had an abortion. Over 50% Of the Men watching either know of someone or presided over an abortion.
Honestly that's a lot of death to account for. With that the potential guilt and self-condemnation that goes along with it can haunt us for the rest of our lives.

Know that God, through the blood of Jesus has washed away the guilt of even this tragic act. When he says your are forgiven, he means it! His mercy endures forever. The only questions remains is: Will you receive it? Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

Can You Be Forgiven For Having An Abortion?
Dr. Sean McDowell
https://www.youtube.com/@SeanMcDowell

Philadelphia - The Life Inside
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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy