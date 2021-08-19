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FORMER ARMY PSYOPS DETAILS COVID ACTION PLAN
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181 views • August 19, 2021
Alex Jones takes calls from US Military veterans and personnel who expose the COVID action plan of authoritarians clamping down on the public with medical martial law.
Generic Vaccine Madate Protest Letter: https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/post/889925/vaccine-mandate-protest-letter
Nuremberg Code: https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
Generic Vaccine Madate Protest Letter: https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/post/889925/vaccine-mandate-protest-letter
Nuremberg Code: https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
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