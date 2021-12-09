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Money Meltdown: Israel Leads 10-Nation Simulation Attack on Banking System
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1001 views • December 09, 2021
A simulated cyber attack on the global financial system. A high-level Russia official warned that America could have another Cuban missile crisis-like event, a former Gates Foundation scientist issued a stern warning about the Covid-19 vaccines, and hundreds of thousands of Brits are suffering from heart disease, but officials won’t link the sudden increase to Covid-19 vaccines.
Doc is here and ready to go. Let’s start with the Reuters news agency report on the Israeli-led 10 nation simulated cyberattack on the global financial system.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/9/21
Doc is here and ready to go. Let’s start with the Reuters news agency report on the Israeli-led 10 nation simulated cyberattack on the global financial system.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/9/21
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