Serbs Remember with Sorrow, with Personal Message - 062522

This video with description found on that channel, with the personal message he received following:

I had the most emotional message from a Serbian person today, thanking me for posting about a very special day in Serbian memory.





◾️This person asked me to share a song, that I'm going to post next, and I'm also going to post the message ( of course preserving privacy).





“Thank you for acknowledgement of the day that we Serbs remember with sorrow, I was there, a child, 30 years on but I stil remember hunger. Now I live in Western world, grocery shop is just 200m down the road, but yet again I cannot get over the trauma, for the last 20 years or so, I've been hoarding food like there's no tomorrow. Even if I'm fully aware that there's no way to consume such a quantitie of food and that I'm throwing away huge amount of food but still I have to have too, otherwise I won't be able to sleep. I'm from former Republika Srpska Krajina, Serbian authorities sold us in exchange for Kosovo, but surprise surprise Western countries backtracked on their word and took Kosovo anyway. Now everone is acting like we don't exists, and never were, like we have a leprosy. I would appreciate if you mention our heroes from Republika Srpska Krajina, who have also contributed to making the corridor, their militarily name was Kinidze Krajisnici, Marticevi warriors, (brave Krajšnički warriors).