Mass Vaccination and CANCER Victims - Part 16

Surprise suprise, they are introducing a cancer vaccine to the world.

This coincides with with the huge spike in all cancer types since the introduction of the covid jabs.

People are being wiped out with deadly turbo cancers following being jabbed with these jabs.

It appears these evil psychopaths have created the problem, now they are creating the solution.

And boy is there a huge problem.

If you're so inclined then http://buymeacoffee.com/TSN1984 if you want to support the channel.

Special thanks to Tulloch1978(hello Dave)on X, and COVID BC on Telegram for their amazing work.

Mirrored - TruthSeeker1984

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/