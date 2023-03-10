https://gettr.com/post/p2apnwo7399

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Lead Strategist of Ignite45, Ignacio Falco @ignacio_falco : In Venezuela, the government steals private businesses through infiltration to the point of disrupting them and takes over private properties by disallowing private ownership of more than two properties. Under a communist regime, close big families are forced to leave their motherland for other countries.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 Ignite 45（数字营销公司）的首席策略师Ignacio Falco：在委内瑞拉，政府通过渗透私营企业，妨碍其经营，从而窃取私营企业，还通过禁止私人拥有两处以上房产来接管私人房产。在共产主义政权统治下，亲密的大家庭被迫远离故国，流落四方。





